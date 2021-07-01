Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($6.72) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($6.69). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BEAM. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

BEAM stock opened at $128.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.18. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $134.56.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%.

In related news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $4,846,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,625 shares of company stock worth $16,324,728 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,779,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,481 shares in the last quarter. MWG Management Limited grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% during the 1st quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,945,000 after acquiring an additional 931,108 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,832,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,513,000 after buying an additional 515,886 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

