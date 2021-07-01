Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,780,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 483,347 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $47,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at $220,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRI. Truist raised their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $32.07 on Thursday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.76%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

