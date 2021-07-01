Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 113,464 VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VG Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $11,564,000. Coastal Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $8,136,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VG Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,871,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of VG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $732,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VG Acquisition stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.46. VG Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $18.16.

VG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

