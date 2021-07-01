Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 200,000 Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of PACXU stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.24. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.02.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

