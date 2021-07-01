Weiss Asset Management LP Cuts Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

Weiss Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,922 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COOLU. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 684.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter.

Corner Growth Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.01. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.95.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

