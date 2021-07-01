Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $1.39 Million in Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.60% of Good Works Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWAC. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,731,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Good Works Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Good Works Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,706,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,935,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Good Works Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GWAC opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Good Works Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Good Works Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Works Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.