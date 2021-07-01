Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $2.48 Million in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBEAU. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $9,233,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,037,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

