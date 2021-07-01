Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 165,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COVAU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $440,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVAU opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $11.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

