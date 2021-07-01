Wells Financial Advisors INC Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wells Financial Advisors INC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 90.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $136.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

