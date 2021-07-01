Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a growth of 100.2% from the May 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
In related news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $32,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 42.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 47.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $71,000.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
