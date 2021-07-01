Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a growth of 100.2% from the May 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In related news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $32,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 42.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 47.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.