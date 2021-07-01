WHALE Price Reaches $7.64 on Major Exchanges (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, WHALE has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for about $7.64 or 0.00022958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a market capitalization of $44.77 million and approximately $266,241.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00045180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00137620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00168202 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,266.73 or 1.00000981 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,862,482 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

