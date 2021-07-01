White Fox Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWAW) Short Interest Update

White Fox Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWAW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AWAW remained flat at $$0.04 on Thursday. 41,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,925. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04. White Fox Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

White Fox Ventures Company Profile

White Fox Ventures, Inc focuses on designing, marketing, and distributing electronic cigarettes worldwide. It also intends to offer vaporizers, liquid nicotine, and related accessories. The company focuses on distributing its products through wholesale and retail distribution channels, including convenience stores, retail chains, wholesale trade, pharmacies, gas stations, hotels, industrial consumers, clubs, casinos, and duty free stores; and breathecig.com Website and other online sales platforms.

