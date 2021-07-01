White Fox Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWAW) Short Interest Update

White Fox Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWAW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS AWAW remained flat at $$0.04 on Thursday. 41,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,925. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04. White Fox Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.25.
White Fox Ventures Company Profile
Featured Story: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for White Fox Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Fox Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.