Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $86.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.55, but opened at $56.55. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Whiting Petroleum shares last traded at $55.40, with a volume of 2,843 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WLL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after buying an additional 94,425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,770,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,655,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.18.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

