William Blair Weighs in on Watsco, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Watsco in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.24. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.60.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $286.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco has a 1 year low of $176.40 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,924,000 after buying an additional 236,583 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,084,000 after acquiring an additional 254,261 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,612,000 after acquiring an additional 28,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 564,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

