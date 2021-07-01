Windsor Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL traded up $3.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $140.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.02.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.08.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

