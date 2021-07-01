Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $459,000 Position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) by 27.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,201 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GCV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GCV stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 35,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,334. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $6.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

