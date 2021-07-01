Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.8% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of SRLN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.14. 30,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,577. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

