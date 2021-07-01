Windsor Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 168,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,619,000. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF makes up about 3.0% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of JPIB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.53. The company had a trading volume of 15,914 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.