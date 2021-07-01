Wings (WINGS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11,981.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Wings coin can currently be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Wings has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and $11,981.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00055236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.52 or 0.00712634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,671.07 or 0.07659268 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

