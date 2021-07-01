Winmill & CO. Inc. Makes New Investment in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 108,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enova International during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $999,807.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,928,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $123,254.46. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 134,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,144.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,215 shares of company stock worth $1,925,331 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 799 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,685. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $41.06.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $259.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.39 million. Enova International had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 39.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

