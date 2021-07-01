Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,557 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,444,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 45.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,375,000 after acquiring an additional 515,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,212,000 after acquiring an additional 314,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $75.63 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $87.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.66.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTFC. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

