Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 27,021 Shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) by 14,449.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,021 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,487,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,539,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000.

NASDAQ:DBDR opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $10.75.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

