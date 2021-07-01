Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $341,000 in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $187,000.

DCRNU stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.19. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.89.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

