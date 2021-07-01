Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,507 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOAU. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,446,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,340,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,288,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,772,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,256,000.

Shares of SCOAU stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04. Scion Tech Growth I has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

