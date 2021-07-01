Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 131.7% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRDLY opened at $47.52 on Thursday. Worldline has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $50.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRDLY. AlphaValue cut Worldline to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Rowe upgraded Worldline from a “fair value” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Worldline has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

