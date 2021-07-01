Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Reaches $317.16 on Exchanges (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $317.16 or 0.00923342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $107,834.50 and approximately $320.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00054740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00019388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.94 or 0.00710181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.14 or 0.07796807 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

