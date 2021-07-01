Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Barr E S & Co.

Barr E S & Co. lessened its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,160 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Wynn Resorts comprises 1.8% of Barr E S & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Barr E S & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Wynn Resorts worth $23,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,872 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,185 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,983 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $122.66. The stock had a trading volume of 58,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,205. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.71. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

