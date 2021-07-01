Wynnstay Group’s (WYN) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:WYN opened at GBX 519.40 ($6.79) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 465.76. The company has a market cap of £104.60 million and a P/E ratio of 17.74. Wynnstay Group has a 52 week low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 539.58 ($7.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Wynnstay Group’s payout ratio is 0.51%.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

