Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Holdings Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 166.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 85,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,360 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Xerox by 77.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 177,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 77,140 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter worth about $1,706,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xerox by 108.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 109,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Xerox by 94.4% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XRX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.50.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

