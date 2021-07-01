XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) versus Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Critical Analysis

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of XL Fleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Canoo shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Canoo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

XL Fleet has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XL Fleet and Canoo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XL Fleet $20.34 million 56.98 -$60.61 million N/A N/A Canoo $2.55 million 925.79 -$89.81 million ($1.39) -7.15

XL Fleet has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo.

Profitability

This table compares XL Fleet and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XL Fleet N/A -12.05% -5.67% Canoo N/A -40.90% -23.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for XL Fleet and Canoo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XL Fleet 0 0 2 0 3.00 Canoo 1 1 1 0 2.00

XL Fleet presently has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.05%. Canoo has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.02%. Given XL Fleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Canoo.

Summary

XL Fleet beats Canoo on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

