xSigma (SIG) Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges

xSigma (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One xSigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, xSigma has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. xSigma has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $108,188.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00054523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00018863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.25 or 0.00698732 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 13,662% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

xSigma Profile

SIG is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 11,345,816 coins and its circulating supply is 7,322,112 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling xSigma

