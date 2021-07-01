XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $82.09 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $82.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 66.18% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

