XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,336 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.17.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA stock opened at $239.56 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

