XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 4,112 Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,112 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $76.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.55. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 962 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.