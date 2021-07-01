XTX Topco Ltd Invests $368,000 in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,355 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 45.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $183.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.10 and a 12 month high of $201.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,327,851 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

