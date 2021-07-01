XTX Topco Ltd Invests $383,000 in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

AWI stock opened at $107.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $110.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,898 shares of company stock worth $1,032,143. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWI. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.70.

Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

