XTX Topco Ltd Invests $398,000 in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 45.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 10.1% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $98.36 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $114.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

COLM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

