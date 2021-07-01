XTX Topco Ltd Invests $407,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,405 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,594. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $115.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.57.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.72.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

