Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.16. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 33,570 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.9337 per share. This represents a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

