Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,202,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974,687 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.56% of Yatsen worth $27,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YSG. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth about $760,054,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth about $97,138,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth about $80,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth about $75,007,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter worth about $54,208,000. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on YSG shares. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yatsen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Shares of YSG stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of -3.20. Yatsen Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

