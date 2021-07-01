Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $9.37

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $9.18. Yatsen shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 7,239 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YSG shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, 86 Research started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yatsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Get Yatsen alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.