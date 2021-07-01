YENTEN (YTN) Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a total market cap of $127,435.04 and $43.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YENTEN has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,963.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,091.67 or 0.06345405 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $488.96 or 0.01483348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.64 or 0.00408449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00159990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.90 or 0.00618552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.64 or 0.00435758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.05 or 0.00364178 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

