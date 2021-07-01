Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

DAO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC downgraded Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.80.

NYSE:DAO opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of -0.66. Youdao has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.99.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Youdao will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAO. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

