yTSLA Finance Trading Up 43.2% This Week (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded 43.2% higher against the US dollar. yTSLA Finance has a market cap of $302,751.48 and $41,258.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yTSLA Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.56 or 0.00013510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00046279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00140424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00171144 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,703.31 or 0.99896093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002900 BTC.

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance

