Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Brokerages predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Alphatec posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%.

ATEC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Shares of ATEC opened at $15.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Alphatec has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $19.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10.

In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $242,332.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,947,799.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $405,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,008,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,365,699.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,982 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth about $26,875,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth about $25,490,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Alphatec by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth about $16,677,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in Alphatec by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,688,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

