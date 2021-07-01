Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. CAE reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.80. 424,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,562. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -256.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.83. CAE has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

