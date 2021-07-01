Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will report sales of $5.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $49.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $47.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.27 million to $88.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $80.65 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $145.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

In related news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.39. 2,876,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,032. The company has a market capitalization of $933.95 million, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.96. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

