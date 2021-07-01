Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will report sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after buying an additional 73,437 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 60.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $85.22. 1,154,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,661. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.17. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $77.31 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

