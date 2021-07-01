Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $272.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to announce sales of $272.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $265.40 million and the highest is $280.10 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $247.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.90 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NPO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE NPO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,429. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $99.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.97 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,994.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,180,000 after acquiring an additional 159,184 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 452,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,612,000 after buying an additional 218,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,713,000 after buying an additional 35,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $24,600,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 258,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,066,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

