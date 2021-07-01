Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $272.75 Million

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to announce sales of $272.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $265.40 million and the highest is $280.10 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $247.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.90 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NPO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE NPO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,429. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $99.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.97 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,994.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,180,000 after acquiring an additional 159,184 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 452,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,612,000 after buying an additional 218,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,713,000 after buying an additional 35,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $24,600,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 258,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,066,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.