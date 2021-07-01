Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Brokerages expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to post sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $4.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

NYSE MTH opened at $93.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.70. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $73.01 and a 12-month high of $120.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $709,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.